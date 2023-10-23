Video
Banks borrowing more from call money market on liquidity crunch

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

The country's banking sector is grappling with cash crisis as excess cash liquidity plunged to Tk 7,821 crore in August from Tk 11,629 crore in June forcing banks to borrow more from call money market.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data shows, excess cash reserve plummeted from Tk 26,876 crore in June 2022 and Tk 32,059 crore in December 2021 to Tk 11629 crore in June this year.  

However, excess liquidity in the banking sector increased further to Tk 1.75 lakh crore in August from Tk 1.66 lakh crore at the end of June 2023.

Excess liquidity in commercial banks encompasses various cash and cash-equivalent assets, including treasury bills, bonds, cash reserves and other liquid assets.

This surplus of liquidity refers to funds that banks hold above and beyond their regulatory requirements. The government's extensive borrowing from both the central bank and commercial banks contributed to the growth of excess liquidity.

Simultaneously, it led to a cash crisis due to prolonged holding of treasury bills or bond papers instead of physical cash currency. In the financial year 2022-23, the government's borrowing from the banking sector reached Tk 1.24 lakh crore.

Out of the total, Tk 98,826 crore was borrowed from the central bank, while Tk 25,296 crore came from the country's commercial banks. Despite the rise in excess liquidity, the cash crisis persisted due to the manner in which the government raised funds by issuing treasury bills.

When the government requires funds, it relies on Bangladesh Bank to issue these financial instruments on  behalf of the government, bankers said. While this injects additional liquidity into the banking system, the immediate availability of cash for day-to-day transactions remains limited, they said.

Treasury bills and bonds represent longer-term financial assets held by banks until maturity, which means they may not be immediately available to address urgent cash demands.

To meet the high demand for cash, banks increasingly resort to borrowing significant amounts from the central bank through repo, reverse repo, and other liquidity support mechanisms.

Additionally, interbank borrowing from the call money market has surged in recent days as banks aim to maintain adequate cash reserves. The interest rates in the call money market soared to 7.7 per cent on October 19.

The liquidity situation in banks was further impacted by various factors, including increasing non-performing loans (NPL), low deposit growth and inflationary pressures.

These factors collectively contributed to the liquidity constraints faced by commercial banks, despite the apparent increase in excess liquidity figures.

Moreover, instability of dollar supply in financial market compelled Bangladesh Bank to significantly increase dollar sales, resulting in absorption of an equivalent amount of local currency from banks.

Over the past 27 months, the central bank sold approximately $25 billion from its reserve. This included $3.75 billion allocated to banks in July-September in 2023-24, $13.5 billion in FY23 and $7.62 billion in FY22.




