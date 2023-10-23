Ctg Stock Exchange revises CSE-50 index

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has revised its CSE-50 index on the basis of the performance of listed companies.The updated index, effective from November 1, introduces three new companies while dropping as many companies from the previous list.The newly included companies are Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, and Eastern Bank. Conversely, Active Fine Chemicals, Eastern Housing and Orion Infusion have been excluded from the prior listing.The CSE-50 index, representing large-cap stocks, undergoes revisions twice a year.As of June 30, 2023, the stocks featuring in the CSE-50 index held a significant 55.75 per cent share of the total market capitalisation.Additionally, they accounted for 59.09 per cent of the free-float market capitalization.