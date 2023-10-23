‘Bangabandhu Tunnel, a leap towards vision 2041’

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 22: Karnaphuli river tunnel that is 'Bangabandhu tunnel will serve as a crucial link between the southeastern part of Bangladesh with the seven states known as the Seven Sisters in northeastern India.As the Padma Bridge is contributing to the country's GDP, Bangabandhu tunnel will also make a significant contribution to the Bangladesh economy. Due to the implementation of various mega projects in Chattogram, various countries including Japan are showing interest in investing in the Chattogram region.Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President made this observations while speaking as the chief guest at a round table meeting titled "Bangabandhu Tunnel: A Leap Towards Vision 2041" organized by The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held at the World Trade Center in the port city on Saturday.CCCI President Omar Hazzaz presided over the meeting also addressed by CCCI Vice President Raisa Mahbub, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek, CUET (Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Chittagong Port Authority Member Finance Mohammad Shahidul Alam, former CCCI President Engineer Ali Ahmed, BKMEA (Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association) Vice President Fazle Shamim Ehsan and vice president of Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber AM Mahbub Chowdhury.Omar Hazzaz said: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is another creation in the country after Padma Bridge and it will accelerate Bangladesh's mission to be a trillion dollar economy. He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for implementing mega projects one after another in Chattogram.Mahbubul Alam said the tunnel would open the door for investment and trade in Chattogram and gear up the economic activities of the country. A new city will be developed in the southern part of Chattogram. More industries will be set up in the exclusive Chinese economic zone at Anwara Upazila in Chattogram."