Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangabandhu Tunnel, a leap towards vision 2041’

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

‘Bangabandhu Tunnel, a leap towards vision 2041’

‘Bangabandhu Tunnel, a leap towards vision 2041’

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 22: Karnaphuli river tunnel that is 'Bangabandhu tunnel will serve as a crucial link between the southeastern part of Bangladesh with the seven states known as the Seven Sisters in northeastern India.

As the Padma Bridge is contributing to the country's GDP, Bangabandhu  tunnel will also make a significant contribution to the Bangladesh economy. Due to the implementation of various mega projects in Chattogram, various countries including Japan are showing interest in investing in the Chattogram region.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President made this observations while speaking as the chief guest at a round table meeting titled "Bangabandhu Tunnel: A Leap Towards Vision 2041" organized by The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held at the World Trade Center in the port city on Saturday.

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz presided over the meeting also addressed by CCCI Vice President Raisa Mahbub, Dainik Azadi Editor MA Malek, CUET (Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Chittagong Port Authority Member Finance Mohammad Shahidul Alam, former CCCI President Engineer Ali Ahmed, BKMEA (Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association) Vice President Fazle Shamim Ehsan and vice president of Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber AM Mahbub Chowdhury.

Omar Hazzaz said: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is another creation in the country after Padma Bridge and it will accelerate Bangladesh's mission to be a trillion dollar economy. He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for implementing mega projects one after another in Chattogram.

Mahbubul Alam said the tunnel would open the door for investment and trade in Chattogram and gear up the economic activities of the country. A new city will be developed in the southern part of Chattogram. More industries will be set up in the exclusive Chinese economic zone at Anwara Upazila in Chattogram."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


7th BIGTEX expo kicks off on Oct 26
Banks borrowing more from call money market on liquidity crunch
Ctg Stock Exchange revises CSE-50 index
‘Bangabandhu Tunnel, a leap towards vision 2041’
BD seeks Turkish investment in energy, mineral sectors
BD investment, trade roadshows begin today in Paris
Warehouse network vital for boosting raw hide trade
Russia dents OPEC's share in Indian imports


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft