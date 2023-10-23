BD seeks Turkish investment in energy, mineral sectors

Bangladesh State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has sought Turkish investment in energy and minerals sector.Nasrul Hamid sought the investment during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen at his Secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday."Turkey wants to work on joint venture investment in setting up liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram, it also plans to invest in the ship breaking and building industry in Bangladesh," a senior official of the Energy Division said.The Ambassador invited the State Minister to join the celebration of the declaration of 100 years Turkey Republic programme, a press release said."The Turkish government will continue to facilitate and support public-private and B2B partnerships in the coming period," said Ambassador of Turkey during the meeting.