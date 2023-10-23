BD investment, trade roadshows begin today in Paris

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) are going to hold roadshows today (Monday) for increasing Bangladesh's trade and investment ties with European Union (EU) countries.The first roadshow titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh-France Trade and Investment Summit - Paris, 2023" will be held at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grand hotel in Paris on Monday.Recorded speech of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be played at the event while Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will deliver speech as the special guest.BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam will make a presentation on potentials of trade and investment in Bangladesh.Five parallel business sessions will be held. The sessions are Upgrading infrastructure - paving for development, connectivity and tourism, Accelerating the energy transition - vitalizing sustainable growth, Agriculture and Agro-processing - sustainable nutrition for all, Towards Smart Bangladesh - smart technologies and SMEs and Building big - accelerating investment and trade.Another roadshow on "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh-France Trade and Investment Summit - Toulouse, 2023" will be held at Toulouse in France on October 25.Roadshow on "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh- Germany Trade and Investment Summit 2023" in Berlin, Germany will be held on October 30 while "Potentials of Trade and Investment among Bangladesh and the EU Countries" in Brussels, Belgium will be held on November 3.BSEC and BIDA will also hold a networking launch in Frankfurt, Germany on November 1. �BSS