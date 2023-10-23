Warehouse network vital for boosting raw hide trade

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has laid emphasis on establishing countrywide warehouse network for collection and preservation of raw hides for supporting local leather industry.The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a workshop titled 'Potentials and Challenges of Leather Sector in Bangladesh: Points to Ponder'. Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the workshop on Sunday.The Minister also called for necessary enhancement of skill base for the improvement of the leather industry.Member of the Planning Commission Abdul Baki and President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Md Saiful Islam were present as special guests. ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan chaired the event.Leather is considered as one of the most important and promising export sectors for Bangladesh's trade and economy. It is the second highest export earning sector of the country after readymade garments during the last fiscal year. Considering the huge potential of this industry-- the government has identified it as one of the top priority sectors, he said.Currently, export of leather and leather products enjoy duty free quota free (DFQF) market access to various countries. The sector is also benefiting from various government supports, including cash incentives.However, after the country's graduation in 2026, most of the international support measures including DFQF market access would end while the government supports provided to the sector might also be restricted.The workshop was organized to identify the potentials and challenges of this sector and to discuss the strategies and way forwards to utilize the full potentials of the leather sector.ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, in her speech, called for necessary policy formulation for preparing the leather sector for post-LDC graduation period. Planning Commission member Abdul Baki, laid emphasis on improving the ease of doing business in the country.MCCI President Md Saiful Islam, on the other hand called for establishing an effective linkage for policy support between local RMG industry and the leather goods and footwear sector.Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Md. Shamimul Haque, Director of the Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology at Dhaka University Dr. Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather goods and Footwear Exporters' Association(BFLLFEA) Md. Jainal Abedin, and General Secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association Md. Shakawat Ullah spoke as panelists.Discussants at the workshop laid emphasis on properly operationalizing of the CETP of the tannery estate, strengthening the backward linkage industries and proper preservation of raw hides from the grassroots.Leather sector expert Rabiul Islam Rabi, in his keynote presentation said effective operationalization of Leather Development Authority would give a big boost to expedite reforms.He said at least 15 to 20 leather factories of the country need to be upgraded for Leather Working Group (LWG) certification in the next 5 years.