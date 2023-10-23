Video
Monday, 23 October, 2023
Business

Intel's 14-Gen processor unveiled at Ryans

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Highly anticipated Intel 14th-Gen Desktop Central Processing Units (CPUs) make their official debut in Bangladesh. These cutting-edge processors are set to revolutionize the computing experience, offering unprecedented performance, efficiency, and capabilities to meet the growing demands of modern computing.
The processors were unveiled at the Ryans Hall premises recently, says a press release.
The release of the 14th-Gen Desktop CPUs is a testament to their dedication to innovation.
Product Manager from Ryans, Saidur Rahman said that they are proud to bring this item to the market as Intel's titanium partner in Bangladesh. He mentioned that these processors are a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the latest advancements in technology. Whether you're a gamer, content creator, or professional, these CPUs will exceed your expectations, he added.
The 14th-Gen Desktop CPUs will be available at Ryans stores and authorized resellers throughout Bangladesh starting from 17th October 2023.
At the top of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor stack is the i9-14900K - the world's fastest desktop processor with astonishing 6GHz speeds right out of the box. This unprecedented processing power provides users with an unparalleled computing experience, whether you're conquering the latest gaming titles, rendering high-definition video content, or tackling complex professional tasks.
This 14th-gen processor is supported by Thunderbolt 5, enabling the fastest data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps. Moreover, the Intel Core i9-14900K supports WiFi 7 technology, ensuring lightning-fast wireless connectivity for an unbeatable computing experience.
It's worth noting that the launching price of the 14th-Gen 14900K has been kept consistent worldwide. It is released at the same price as the previous 13th-Gen 13900K, which was launched last year.
While the Performance Core or P-Core of the Core i7 has been maintained at 8 Core / 16 Thread, the Efficient Core or E-Core has been significantly increased to 12 Core / 12 Thread in the 14th Gen processors. In comparison, the Core i7 of the previous 13th Gen had 8 Core / 8 Thread, highlighting the significant improvements in processing capabilities.



