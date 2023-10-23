City Bank, Meghna Bank agree for mutual digital deal

City Bank and Meghna Bank recently signed an agreement to enable digital transactions between Citytouch App and MeghnaPay Wallet at City Bank Head Office.Under this agreement, Citytouch customers will be able to avail fund transfer service to MeghnaPay Wallet from Citytouch and vice-versa. On top of that, MeghnaPay customers will have the ability to do `add money' from American Express, MasterCard and VISA cards using City Bank Payment Gateway to their MeghnaPay accounts.Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank and Sohail R. K. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Banks.Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors, Kazi Azizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Information Officer, Md. Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking from City Bank, Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Kazi Farhana Zabin, Head of Liability and Wealth Management from Meghna Bank and other high officials of both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.