Banglalink customers to get most discount on iPhone 15 purchase

Telecom operator Banglalink has partnered with IPDC EZ, Apple authorised reseller Salextra Ltd and exchange partner SWAP BD Ltd to provide customers with an exclusive range of value deals on the new iPhone 15 series.Banglalink also aims to offer maximum value to its customers through this collaboration and partnership. The benefits include special price EMI payment options, exclusive gifts, and data bundles. Customers can pre-order the iPhone at Banglalink centres across the country, which provides access to cardless EMI with 0% interest, according to a press release.Banglalink customers may also obtain an authorized iPhone 15 by trading in an existing smartphone during this pre-booking campaign or purchase the iPhone 15 using a credit card, allowing for EMI payments over a period of up to 36 months. For those who make a cash payment, special price benefit can be availed also, it said.This pre-book deal also includes goodie bags, in addition to the IPDC EZ cardless EMI and Swap's Exchange offer, Banglalink is also offering free eSIM conversion and a special data offer, along with various other perks, to all users who participate in the iPhone 15 pre-order.Customers can use the following website to locate Banglalink centres "https://banglalink.net/en/store-finder" or call 16519 for queries on receiving loan from IPDC to buy iPhone 15 on EMI."We are very happy to bring this exciting offer for the entire series of new iPhone 15. With this pre-booking offer customers will get several additional benefits including Free eSIM conversion. We at Banglalink continuously try to bring exciting new offers to all segments of customers," said Upanga Datta, chief commercial officer at Banglalink."The offer also comes with Trade Ins and 0% EMI. We hope this attractive pre booking offer will make buying or upgrading new iPhone15 easy for our customers," Datta added.