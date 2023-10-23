Video
Home Business

BRAC Bank, BANCAT hold breast cancer awareness event

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

BRAC Bank, in association with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) and LabAid Cancer Hospital, organized a breast cancer awareness programme to raise awareness among women about the life-threatening disease.
A total of 130 women from different segments of the society, including BRAC Bank women customers, attended the event styled "Living Beyond Breast Cancer" at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
A free breast cancer screening session was conducted at the venue as part of the workshop. Dr. Ali Nafisa, Associate Professor and Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon Lab Aid Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Centre, led a session featuring breast cancer symptoms, diagnosis, prevention, care, and awareness tips.
Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources; Indraneel Chattopadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer; Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking, BRAC Bank; Najmus Ahmed Albab, Founder and Executive Director, BANCAT; Dr. Mahzabin Ferdous, General Secretary BANCAT; Nehal Ahmed, Vice President; AlamzebFarjad Ahmed. Vice President (Finance), BANCAT; and other officials from these organizations attended the programme.
At the event, three female cancer awareness activists were recognized with awards for their contribution to awareness creation in the country. The awardees were Late Rokia Afzal Rahman, Founding President, BANCAT; Sitara Ahsanullah, President, Bangladesh Mohila Samity; and Sabina Yasmin Madhobi, Entrepreneur and Development Activist.
On the sidelines of the event, there was a panel discussion with the participation of Dr. Rumana Dowla, founder and chairperson of Bangladesh Palliative and Supportive Care Foundation, Sabina Yeasmin Madhobi and and Sitarah Ahsanullah and moderated by Najmus Ahmed Albab. The panellists emphasized the importance of early detection and encouragement of open discussions, dispelling social taboos about breast cancer to mitigate its prevalence.
A health and fitness awareness session conducted by yogi and fitness specialist Anika Rabbani was another memorable event engagement.
Commenting on the programme, Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources, BRAC Bank, said, "As a values-based bank, BRAC Bank always feels the responsibilities towards the people and the society. As part of the commitment, BRAC Bank has organized this session to further create awareness among the women to fight the disease. We will continue to initiate such programmes to make Bangladesh healthier and happier."




