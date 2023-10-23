India’s Pandey to join as next BIMSTEC Secretary General

Indra Mani Pandey will be the next Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation(BIMSTEC).

He is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of 1990 batch and is presently the Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva.

"My immense gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for entrusting me with prestigious and challenging assignment of Secretary General of BIMSTEC, the key Regional Organization in Bay of Bengal," said Pandey on Saturday.

This is the first time that an Indian will hold the position of the Secretary General of BIMSTEC, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. �UNB