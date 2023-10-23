RMG workers seek Tk 20,393 as minimum salary

The workers' representative of the Minimum Wage Board for readymade garment (RMG) workers has proposed a minimum monthly salary of Tk 20,393, while the owners' representative has proposed Tk 10,400 as the minimum monthly wage.These proposals were presented on Sunday during the fourth meeting of the board, chaired by Liaquet Ali Mollah at its office in the capital.Sirajul Islam Rony and Siddiqur Rahman, representing workers and factory owners respectively, submitted their proposed amounts to the Minimum Wage Board. Both representatives spoke to reporters after the meeting.Liaquet Ali Mollah, the board's chairman, said that they would further discuss both proposals to narrow the gap and reach a consensus for finalising the minimum wage.The new wage structure is expected to take effect from December this year.The board will convene its next meeting on November 1 to finalise the minimum monthly salary for the RMG workers.Outside the board office, union leaders from various trade bodies in the garment sector chanted slogans, rejecting both the workers' and owners' proposals. They have been demanding a minimum monthly salary of Tk 23,000 to Tk 25,000.