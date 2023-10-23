Video
Monday, 23 October, 2023
Business

DSE, CSE end mixed

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Stocks performed mixed with major indices finishing flat on Sunday.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 12.84 points or 0.20 percent to 6,276.17. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 4.95 points to finish at 2,135.50 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 3.64 points to close at 1,359.93.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 5,395.83 million which was Taka 5,549.16 million at the previous session of the week. Out of 309 issues traded, 114 declined, 35 advanced and 160 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
SONALIPAPR topped the turnover chart, followed by SEAPEARL, PROVATIINS, EMERALDOIL and Delta Life.
 CAPITECGBF was the day's top gainer, posting 9.77 percent gain while SEAPEARL was the worst loser, losing 7.81 per cent.
But, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 3.64 points to settle at 18,588.95 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- shedding 1.97 point to close at 11,112.59.
Of the issues traded, 50 declined, 37 advanced and 51 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city's bourse traded 11.22 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 5.06 crore.    �BSS




