IBN SINA Pharma approves 60pc cash dividend

The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry PLC approved 60 per cent Cash Dividend after evaluating the financial report for the Year-2022-23 at its 39th Annual General Meeting held through Digital (Virtual) Platform on Sunday.Janab Kazi Harun or Rashid, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.A large number of Shareholders, Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam including other Directors, Chairman Audit Committee, Chairman NRC, Statutory Auditors, Compliance Auditors, Independent Scrutinizer and Company Secretary also attended the virtual AGM. The meeting started at 9:30 am by recitation from the Holy Quran.The Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements were presented in the AGM for the Financial Year, 2022-23.Prof. Dr. A K M Sadrul Islam, Managing Director delivered his speech and also replied to the Hon'ble Shareholders' various questions.Prof. ANMA Zaher and Prof. Dr. Choudhury Mahmood Hasan were re-elected as Director by rotation.The Company had made a significant contribution in the year under reviewtowards the National Exchequers by paying Tk.163,74,45,414/- (One Hundred Sixty Three Crore Seventy Four Lac Forty Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fourteen) as Income Tax, VAT and other applicable Taxes.As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has transferred5% of the profit i.e. Tk. 4,05,51,773/- (Four Crore Five Lac Fifty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Three)to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF).The meeting was ended with a vote of thanks to and from the Chairman of the Company by praying for the blessings of the Almighty Allah to the human being at large.