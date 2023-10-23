Video
IBN SINA Pharma approves 60pc cash dividend

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

The IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry PLC approved 60 per cent Cash Dividend after evaluating the financial report for the Year-2022-23 at its 39th Annual General Meeting held through Digital (Virtual) Platform on Sunday.
Janab Kazi Harun or Rashid, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.
A large number of Shareholders, Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam including other Directors, Chairman Audit Committee, Chairman NRC, Statutory Auditors, Compliance Auditors, Independent Scrutinizer and Company Secretary also attended the virtual AGM. The meeting started at 9:30 am by recitation from the Holy Quran.
The Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements were presented in the AGM for the Financial Year, 2022-23.
Prof. Dr. A K M Sadrul Islam, Managing Director delivered his speech and also replied to the Hon'ble Shareholders' various questions.
Prof. ANMA Zaher and Prof. Dr. Choudhury Mahmood Hasan were re-elected as Director by rotation.
The Company had made a significant contribution in the year under reviewtowards the National Exchequers by paying Tk.163,74,45,414/- (One Hundred Sixty Three Crore Seventy Four Lac Forty Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fourteen) as Income Tax, VAT and other applicable Taxes.
As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has transferred5% of the profit i.e. Tk. 4,05,51,773/- (Four Crore Five Lac Fifty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Three)to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF).
The meeting was ended with a vote of thanks to and from the Chairman of the Company by praying for the blessings of the Almighty Allah to the human being at large.



