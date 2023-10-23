SBAC Bank opens agent banking outlet at Shyamnagar, Satkhira
Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023
South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited opened Agent Banking Outlet at Uttar Kadamtala of Munshiganj, Shymnagar, Satkhira recently.
Md Akhtar Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Shymnagar of Satkhira was present as chief guest. Local Agent and Executive Director of Local Environment Development and Agricultural Research Society (LEDARS), Mohan Kumar Mandol presided over the ceremony. Mohammad ShafiulAzam, SVP and Head of Digital Banking Department of the bank was present as special guest.
Among others, Md. SajedulAlam Khan, SVP and Head of Khulna Branch, Md. Firoj Chowdhury, Head of Agent Banking Department, bank's managers of Khulna and Satkhira zone, local businessmen and dignitaries were present in the event.
