Climate resilient agriculture crucial for sustainable dev: ICCB

Climate change reduces agricultural productivity and leads to greater instability in crop production, disrupting the global food supply and resulting in food and nutritional insecurity.The agriculture sector is one of the key economic pillars of Bangladesh. contributing 11.50 percent to GDP in 2022. The farming sector has individually employed around 41percent of the people, directly or indirectly.High population density, poverty and reliance on climate-sensitive sectors for water and food security, particularly water resources, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, increase its vulnerability to climate change.The report said by investing USD1.2 billion in adaptation by 2030, Bangladesh could prevent projected damages and lost GDP growth of USD11.6 billion - nearly 10 times that amount.Given the current trajectory, the rapidly changing climate conditions will trigger annual GDP losses; Bangladesh remains the lowest among nearby countries in South Asia and beyond.Climate change increases the risk for most vulnerable countries and people by affecting livelihoods and income in rural areas; marine, coastal terrestrial and inland ecosystems. It has been highlighted in the editorial of the current News Bulletin (July-Sept' 2023 issue) of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) released on Sunday.The negative impacts of climate change are already being felt, in the form of increasing temperatures, weather variability, shifting agro-ecosystem boundaries, invasive crops and pests, and more frequent extreme weather events.Agriculture is a major part of erratic climate. It reduces crop yields; nutritional quality of major cereals and lowering livestock productivity. Adaptation investment is needed in agriculture which is highly sensitive to temperature changes and extreme weather events. Even a limited temperature rise (1.5�C) will have a big impact.The bulletin said nearly 690 million people-or 8.9 percent of the global population-are hungry, up by nearly 60 million in five years as per WB report 2022. The food security challenge will only become more difficult, as the world will need to produce about 70 percent more food by 2050 to feed an estimated 9 billion people.The editorial further quoted ADB as saying climate change is already impacting agriculture and food production in developing countries in Asia and Pacific region.Rising temperatures, flooding rivers, melting glaciers, and other extreme weather events will greatly challenge regional food security. Climate change will place an additional burden on the region, which can easily undermine development and impair progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.Overall, the world has made little progress in providing safe, nutritious, and adequate food for all. Conflict, climate change, extreme weather events and economic slowdowns are the biggest obstacles to progress, especially in regions marked with high levels of inequality. The gap is widening due to COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.Food system sustainability can be addressed by adopting sustainable agricultural systems, the editorial said shifting the focus to sustainable diets, and finding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at different levels of food production supply chain.