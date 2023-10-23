Mercantile Bank holds business review confce of Cumilla, Noakhali regions

Business Review Conference of Cumilla-Noakhali Region of Mercantile Bank PLC was held at a Hotel in Feni recently, says a press release. Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the conference as chief guest while AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan was special guest on the occasion. Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD and COO of the bank was also present.

Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Regional Head of the bank's Cumilla-Noakhali Region presided over the conference. 29 HOBs and 6 In-charges of Upashkhas of the region participated in the business review conference.

The MD and CEO advised the Heads of Branches and In-charges of the Upashakhas to ensure best possible customer services with the latest technology based banking services to achieve the business target in the 4th quarter of the current year. Furthermore, he emphasized on expansion of business in all districts of the region, improve the quality of bank loans and encourage loans to SME & Agriculture sector. Bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan urged the participants to be amicable in their duties.



