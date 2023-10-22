Video
Death toll in Gaza Strip 84pc higher than 50-day conflict in 2014: UN report

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The number of people killed in Gaza since October 7 is 84 per cent higher than the total number of Palestinians killed in the 50-day conflict in 2014, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Friday.

In its report, titled Hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel, released on Friday, UNOCHA citing the Health Ministry in Gaza, said since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, 4,137 people have been killed in Gaza, which is 84 per cent higher than the 2,251 Palestinians who died in the 50-day conflict in 2014.

As hostilities entered the 14th day in Gaza, an additional 352 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, with children and women making up 60% of the casualties.

"About 1.4 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are estimated in Gaza, with more than 544,000 sheltering in 147 the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) -designated emergency shelters (DES) in increasingly dire conditions," it said.

The report revealed that 30 per cent of housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged.

Citing the Ministry of Public Works in Gaza, it noted the "destruction of 12,845 housing units and the rendering of 9,055 housing units uninhabitable, as of 18 October. Another 121,000 housing units are said to have suffered minor to moderate damage."

The report, citing Israeli authorities, stated that at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, with the majority of casualties occurring on Oct.7.

It was also mentioned that at least 201 people have been held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals, as per Israeli estimates, with two hostages released by Hamas.

Hamas's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, earlier announced the release of the two hostages "for humanitarian reasons" following mediation by Qatar. Israeli sources also confirmed their release.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.    �Agencies



