BNP seeks permission for grand rally on Oct 28

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sought permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold a grand rally in front of the party's central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on October 28.A delegation of BNP handed a letter signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi to the DMP office seeking permission to hold the grand rally, Rizvi said at a press briefing.On October 18, the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that a grand rally would he on October 28, to press the demand of resignation of the government.BNP leaders and activists are working for the success of the grand rally.