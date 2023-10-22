AL cancels expulsion order on former Gazipur Mayor

Ruling Awami League on Saturday cancelled the life-time expulsion order on Gazipur city unit's former general secretary Zahangir Alam, also former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, who was previously expelled for life over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.He was forgiven on condition of not breaking the organisational discipline and avoiding activities against the interests of the party in the future, according to the AL sources.The AL Central Working Committee on Saturday accepted the apology offered by Zahangir Alam, son of incumbent Gazipur MayorZayeda Khatun, on the conditions.Zahangir has also been cautioned that any future anti-organisational activities will be deemed unforgivable.Earlier, on November 19, 2021, the Central Working Committee decided to expel Zahangir in its meeting held with the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.The authorities were asked to expel Zahangir from the party. The party expelled him for life. He also lost his initial membership in the party due to the expulsion.Due to the same allegation, the LGRD ministry suspended Zahangir Alam from the post of Gazipur City Corporation Mayor on November 25, 2021.