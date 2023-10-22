Attempt to create violence will be strictly handled on Oct 28, warns DMP boss

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman on Saturday said if anyone tries to create a violent situation on October 28, police will handle it strictly.Opposition BNP is going to hold a grand rally on October 28. Centring the programme, panic has already gripped the people of the country.When asked about how police will handle October 28 situation, DMP Commissioner said, "All political parties have the right to hold peaceful political rallies, processions and meetings according to the constitution. In that situation, police also provides security. But if anyone tries to create a violent situation under the cover of BNP's October 28 movement, then it will be strictly handled."Habibur Rahman made the statement while briefing journalists after visiting Uttara North Metro Station on Saturday. He visited the station to inspect the activities of the Metro Rail Police.Following Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's warning of 'severe consequences' if the BNP announces a Dhaka blockade, intelligence authorities and police have monitored the situation and will prevent any untoward incident alongside the people, the DMP Commissioner said.Dhaka residents are worried over security as the two major political parties, the Awami League and the BNP, announced counter rallies on October 28.When asked about the police initiative to prevent any untoward situation, the Commissioner said everyone has the right to hold rallies. "Police provide security to all these rallies. But police will be stringent and step in if the organisers pose a risk to the 22.4 million people of Dhaka by opting for violence instead of a peaceful rally," he said.The DMP Commissioner said they were monitoring the whole situation and would take immediate action the moment police or intelligence agencies received any information."You may be aware that the offenders made a similar ill-move in 2013-2014 not only in Dhaka but across the country. The people and the police resisted those criminals strongly and defeated them. We hope in future, people and police will work together to prevent such wrongdoings."Asked what the police were doing as misinformation and rumours regarding the programmes on October 28 is spreading online, the DMP Commissioner said vested quarters have taken to social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook to disseminate misinformation and confuse the people for a long time."I believe the people of Bangladesh are aware and they won't pay heed to the rumours. In addition, we hope the media houses will play a strong role in preventing such rumours from spreading."A workforce of 537 led by a DIG currently operates as the Metro Rail Police for now, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said.However, the government has currently only allocated a workforce of 238. The IGP has ordered additional personnel from other police units to be brought in for MRT police work, he said.