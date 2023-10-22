BD observes a day of mourning for Palestinians

Bangladesh is mourning the thousands of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza by flying the national flag at half-mast on Saturday.The flag has been lowered accordingly at all government, semi-government, autonomous, education, public, and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.As Saturday is a public holiday, the flag is flying at half-mast at any buildings, including the Secretariat.A special Jummah prayer service was held in mosques and other places of worship on Friday to pray for peace for the souls of those Palestinians killed in Gaza and for the recovery of those injured in the conflict.Israel has launched a counter-offensive in Gaza since Hamas attacked and killed over 1,400 on Oct 7. Palestinian authorities say some 3,500 people have lost their lives in Israel's retaliatory attacks. The severing of power lines and the cutting off of fuel and water supplies has led to an acute humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.Over 500 people, including children, were killed in an attack on a hospital in Gaza. Hamas blames Israel for the attack, while Israel states that a militant Palestinian group was responsible. Bangladesh has condemned the incident and said that it will stand by Palestine. �bdnews24.com