Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

20 more dengue patients die, 1,889 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

A total of 20 patients died and 1,889 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till8 am on Saturday.

On September 20, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on September 2.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1200-mark as the authorities recorded 1,246 dengue deaths between January 1 and October 21 this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 412 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,889 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS daily statement added.

"This year, 1,246 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,52,990 the statement said, adding: "This year, some 2,43,630 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."

"A total of 8,114 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 2,341 are in Dhaka while 5773 are outside of the capital city," it added.

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside the capital in August this year, meaning the mosquito-borne disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue  outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue- related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.

But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."

The authorities recorded 79, 598 dengue positive cases in September while 396 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease during the same period.

The prevalence of dengue cases in Bangladesh has increased 10 times since last year and the deaths have increased almost thrice, according to a health expert.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Death toll in Gaza Strip 84pc higher than 50-day conflict in 2014: UN report
UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'
Israeli air strikes hammer Gaza anew after Hamas frees two US hostages
BNP seeks permission for grand rally on Oct 28
AL cancels expulsion order on former Gazipur Mayor
Attempt to create violence will be strictly handled on Oct 28, warns DMP boss
BD observes a day of mourning for Palestinians
20 more dengue patients die, 1,889 hospitalised in 24 hrs


Latest News
Speaker nominates 5-member JS panel
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft