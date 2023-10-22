PM warns BNP-Jamaat against creating street anarchy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also President of ruling Awami League, on Saturday warned BNP-Jamaat and their allies of stern action if they carry out any destructive activities in the name of street movement."BNP-Jamaat allies want to takeover streets in the name of movement. Let them do their agitation programmes. But if they again start arson terrorism, destructive activities, if any one engages in criminal activities, we will not spare them, and that's the reality," the Prime Minister came up with the warning while addressing as chief guest at a 'Lawyers' Grand Rally' organized by Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.Earlier in the morning, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed 15-storey building of Bangladesh Bar Council.During her speech, Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League said no one should play with the fate of the people of Bangladesh. What they did before, they could not do in the future.She urged the lawyers concerned to expedite the trial proceedings of those cases which were filed on charges of various incidents including arson attacks, anarchy and vandalism by BNP men. Those cases must be completed quickly in order to ensure punishment to the offenders, she added."This is my request to the lawyers, to our government officials. They must be punished, because they have committed so many wrongs. Awami League leaders and activists are the most persecuted. Many of our leaders and activists have been killed, blindfolded and beaten with hammers by BNP men," the Prime Minister noted.The Prime Minister said, "Why shouldn't the punishment be speedy for those who burnt people through arson attack. You (lawyers) should pay attention to this matter. Because injustice will increase if you condone it."Referring to previous incidents where the BNP-Jamaat coalition had allegedly attacked lawyers, Sheikh Hasina pledged to provide special security measures in each district to ensure the safety of legal professionals.She underscored the government's commitment to establishing the rule of law, providing equitable access to justice and improving the country's legal infrastructure.Sheikh Hasina also called on the three organs of the state -- the legislative, judiciary and executive branches -- to work in tandem to uphold the rule of law and promote the well-being of the people.The Prime Minister also said she never does politics for her own gain. "I do politics for the welfare of the people of this country," she added.She said in the 29 years from 1975-1996 and 2001-2008 the people of Bangladesh saw no change for their betterment."Those in power were busy to change their own fate. They did nothing for the people of the country. The people's condition started improving only after Awami League came to power," she said.The Prime Minister announced a contribution of Tk 30 crore from the Prime Minister's Welfare Fund to the Bar Council's Benevolent Fund for the betterment of the lawyers.The Prime Minister also assured the lawyers to provide all kinds of communication facilities for the welfare of lawyers."We will not only build Bar Association building in big cities, but also in districts. For this, the lawyers must be active.You create some funds. The government will also contribute to implement it," she added.The Prime Minister urged the lawyers to accept the universal pension scheme launched by the government.She thanked the lawyers for conducting cases on behalf of her during the 2007-08 emergency period.In the morning, the Prime Minister unveiled the cover of a book titled "Bangabandhu's Legal Philosophy" published by the Law Ministry.A video documentary on various features of the newly opened Bangladesh Bar Council building was screened at the programme.The Prime Minister also witnessed a cultural programme organized by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.Law Minister Anisul Huq presided over the Lawyers' Grand Rally' while Advocate Mohammad Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Convener of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation and Member Secretary of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Attorney General and Bar Council Chairman Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, Bar Council Vice-Chairman Syed Rezaur Rahman, Law Secretary of Awami League Nojib Ullah Hiru, among others, also addressed the gala event.The central leaders of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and the lawyers following the ideals of Bangabandhu from all over the country participated in this grand gathering.