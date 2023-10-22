Indian Prez expresses best wishes for President Shahabuddin

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her good wishes to President Mohammed Shahabuddin on behalf of the government and the people of India."I have been informed about your recent medical surgery, and I am pleased to know that you are recovering well post surgery," said the Indian President in a message on Friday.She has prayed for President Shahabuddin's continued good health and spirits in the days to come."Wishing you the best of health and great success in your future endeavors," said the Indian President.President Shahabuddin, now undergoing treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore, was shifted to the cabin from the Intensive Care Unit after a surgery.