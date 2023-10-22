Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023
Front Page

Bank deposits declining fast for high inflation

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Jibon Islam

Deposit in the country's banks is declining day by day as the savings of the people are being reduced drastically due to higher inflation and price hike of almost all products.

Country's banking sector has been facing the adverse impact of depleting deposits. Same time, the Bangladesh Bank has been facing acute crisis of dollars and reserve of foreign currencies is being declining due to buying dollars in higher price.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, it has sold dollars of around Tk 2 lakh crore in last two years to the public and private banks to meet up their demands. Same time, it had to pay huge amount of dollars against the import cost. It caused major crisis of dollars in the banks and pressure on the reserve.

In this situation, the central bank has formed five refinancing funds of Tk 46,000 crore for soft loan. Under the conditions of refinancing funds, borrowers will get money with only Tk 0.50 to Tk 3 per cent interest. But, the central bank is not getting much response from the borrowers.

According to the BB data, only Tk 16,283 crore has been distributed from the funds till July this year.     SEE PAGE 2 COL 1from page 1
The officials of different banks claimed that the banks need to spend around 5 to 8 per cent to collect deposits. However, the central bank has been providing soft loans with 4 to 7 per cent interest. As result, the banks have been charging from 9 to 11 per cent interests after withdrawing the interest rate limit.

According to the officials, most banks are not showing interest to borrow money from the refinancing funds due to some strict conditions. Instead, they are borrowing funds from the call-money market. Last Tuesday, the banks borrowed around Tk 675 crore from other banks at 7.15 to 7.75 per cent interest rate.

Though the Bangladesh Bank reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent from 5 per cent in April 2020 to increase money flow in the market during the pandemic, most of the banks failed to keep the CRR due to fund crisis.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Mejbahul Haque, also spokesperson of the bank, told this correspondent that the borrower banks need to maintain some standards for taking loan from the refinancing funds. Those who fail to maintain it will not get the loan. As most of the banks fails to maintain the standard, the funds are remained undistributed.




