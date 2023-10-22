Video
PM invited to Int'l Confce on Women in Islam in Jeddah

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the International Conference on Women in Islam which will be held in Jeddah from November 6-8.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan handed over letter of  invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban last week to attend the conference.

The Prime Minister responded positively.

Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are taking the preparations to hold the conference.

The conference will clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Islamic Ummah.

The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding the international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it with the OIC General Secretariat.

Ambassador Essa also handed over another letter seeking support of Bangladesh for his country's bid to host Fifa World Cup 2034.

The Foreign Ministry last week announced that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Brussels, m from October 25-26 to attend the Global Gateway Forum 2023.

The two-day Global Gateway Forum will bring together representatives of governments from the European Union and other countries, the private sector, civil society, leading thinkers, financing institutions, and international organisations.

"President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, invited the Prime Minister when they met at the G20 Summit recently," Foreign Minister Dr A K Momen told reporters at a briefing.

The Prime Minister is due to return home on October 27.

Dr  Momen who will brief the media about the issue today.

He said the Prime Minister will have a number of meetings with leaders of European countries on the sidelines of the Forum.

EU's Global Gateway strategy connects countries and regions around the world by encouraging public and private investments in a global network of transportation and supply chains, green energy, modern telecommunications, education and research, with an emphasis on sustainable development and European values, such as good governance, transparency and equal partnership.

The objective of the Global Gateway Forum is to bring leaders together to debate issues relating to global investment in infrastructure, including challenges faced by the public and private sectors, best practices and lessons learned.

It will focus on the themes of green energy transition and green hydrogen; education and research; critical raw materials; transport corridors; health products manufacturing; and digital infrastructure.

It will also provide a platform to demonstrate delivery of the G7 partnership for global infrastructure and investment, a Foreign Ministry release said.




