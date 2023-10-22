Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Compensation For Road Accident Victims

Jatri Kalyan Samity demands Tk 10 lakh for dead, Tk 5 lakh for injured

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has demanded Tk 10 lakh as compensation for the family of each victim killed in road accidents and Tk 5 lakh for the injured people. According to the existing law, 2018, families of each deceased are granted Tk 5 lakh and the injured Tk 3 lakh from the road accident victims' financial assistance fund.

It said the government, for the first time, provided compensation worth Tk 7.8 crore to 162 road crash victims and their families on Thursday.  The Samity, a group working on road safety, has demanded to increase the amount.
Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, Secretary General of the Jatri Kalyan Samity, placed the demands at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Saturday marking the National Road Safety Day to be observed on Sunday.

It also demanded full implementation of the existing law in all road accident cases. He said the road crashes across the country have increased for not taking proper steps to tackle the accidents.

Giving reference from the Accident Research Institute (ARI), BUET , the Samity said around 54 per cent victims of road accidents were from 16 to 40 years old age group in the last 10 years.

The Samity said around 4,016 road accidents occurred from January to September this year, killing 3,727 people and injuring 5,781. It also said every year around 80,000 people became physically disabled due to the road accidents.

Of the injured, 12,000 are under 17 year-old. According to those statistics, on an average 220 people became disabled everyday in road crashes.

Mozammel also said even though the BRTA and the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry have formed Road Safety Units, they do not have any research to prevent road accidents. As a result, the number of road accidents and deaths is increasing every year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jatri Kalyan Samity demands Tk 10 lakh for dead, Tk 5 lakh for injured
ALPP meet today
About 100,000  pro-Palestinian protesters march thru London
Kabi Shankor faces allegation of minting money posing as PM's Personal Aide
Arab leaders condemn Israel’s Gaza bombardment, urge fresh peace push
Shahjahan Mia, MP, no more
AL inviting conflict by pushing for polls under party govt: Fakhrul
PM’s hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader


Latest News
Speaker nominates 5-member JS panel
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft