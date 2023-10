Awami League Parliamentary Party (ALPP) will hold a meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban in the capital today.The meeting will begin around 6pm with Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said a press release of the Parliament Secretariat.ALPP secretary Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury requested all AL lawmakers to attend the meeting on time. �BSS