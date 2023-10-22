Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

About 100,000  pro-Palestinian protesters march thru London

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

LONDON, Oct 21: About 100,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on Saturday, marching through the British capital to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel two weeks ago.

Chanting "Free Palestine", holding banners and waving Palestinian flags, the protesters moved through London before massing at Downing Street, the official residence and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement � Scroll to continue Police estimated 100,000 people had taken part in the "National March for Palestine" demonstration, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

"As a Palestinian who'd like to return home one day, as a Palestinian who has brothers and sisters in Gaza, and family, I wish we can do more but protest is what we can do at the minute," one woman, who declined to giver her name, told Reuters.

Many of the chants and banners contained strong anti-Israeli slogans, and one protester held a banner with pictures of Sunak, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the message "Wanted For War crimes".
Advertisement �

Scroll to continue Police had cautioned before the march that anyone showing support for Hamas, banned as a terrorist organisation in Britain, would face arrest, and any incident of hate crime would not be tolerated.

The protest appeared peaceful and there were no immediate reports of any arrests.

Figures on Friday showed there had been a 1,353% increase in antisemitic offences this month compared to the same period last year, while Islamophobic offences were up 140%.

Advertisement � Scroll to continue "This has been an issue which has long stimulated passions and we are now all seeing on social media and in our communities, how divisive and polarising the current situation has become," British foreign minister James Cleverly said at a peace summit in Cairo.    �Reuters




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jatri Kalyan Samity demands Tk 10 lakh for dead, Tk 5 lakh for injured
ALPP meet today
About 100,000  pro-Palestinian protesters march thru London
Kabi Shankor faces allegation of minting money posing as PM's Personal Aide
Arab leaders condemn Israel’s Gaza bombardment, urge fresh peace push
Shahjahan Mia, MP, no more
AL inviting conflict by pushing for polls under party govt: Fakhrul
PM’s hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader


Latest News
Speaker nominates 5-member JS panel
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft