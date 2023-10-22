Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023
Kabi Shankor faces allegation of minting money posing as PM's Personal Aide

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Allegation of fraud has been raised against Kabi Shankor Roy, who claimed himself as 'Personal Aide (Political) of the Prime Minister'.

He faces the allegation of pocketing  crores of Taka  by cheating people in the name giving government jobs, providing contracts of different government offices, dodging taxes showing various fake entities, forging signatures of government officials and selling houses of people.

Roy also faces the allegation of lobbying in the government offices claiming him as a PMO official and laundering huge amount of money.

The allegations were submitted recently to the PM's Office and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) by the victims seeking investigation against Roy and punishment for the fraud.

The ACC already started investigation against the fraud, according to officials.

When contacted over his phone and sending SMS (Short Messages), Kabi Shankor Roy hasn't responded about the allegations.

According to the allegations, Shankor has pocketed crores of taka claiming him as a 'Personal Aide (political) to the PM', though there is no such post in the PM's office. He laundered the entire money he earned by fraudulence. His wife Mujiba Akter and some others assisted him.

Shankor, a man from Gopalganj's Tungipara, had taken around Tk1 crore from Sheikh Kamal giving assurance of nationalising some 120 non-government primary schools. But, he failed to nationalise the schools. When Kamal wanted the money back, Shankor threatened him showing his pistol.

According to allegation, he had taken around Tk10 crore in cash and through cheques from Maksuduzzaman Nayeem of South Paikpara in Mirpur telling him that his 'GP Hotel Resort and Tourism' has received a work order for dredging the Purbachal Lake. Ashik Rafsan Trading Company, assisted him to make the fake work order and taking the money.

After taking the money, he stopped communicating with Nayeem and paying the money back. When Nayeem wanted the money back, Shankor filed at least 10 cases on the allegation of cheque forgery and other offences against victim Nayeem.

He has also took around Tk1 crore from a man in the name of approval for a cattle import centre (beat-ghatal) using a letter by forging the signature of the President.

There are allegations of dodging taxes of several crores of Taka against Kabi Shankor and his companies- GP Hotel Resort and Tourism, GP Poultry and Dairy Farm, Guruji Family Limted, and C&F farm 'Samara Enterprise'.

According to the allegation, he has bought two flats at Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi. Same time, he bought huge lands in Gopalganj and Mymensingh.




