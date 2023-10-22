Shahjahan Mia, MP, no more

Member of Parliament (MP) from Patuakhali-1 Constituency Advocate Md Shahjahan Mia breathed his last at 6:00am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital in the capital.At the time of his death, he was 84 and is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and grandsons and many relative and well wishers to mourn his passing away.Shahjahan Mia, also a lawyer by profession, served as the president of Patuakhali district Awami League from 1991 to 2019.He was elected MP from Patuakhali-1 Constituency as an Awami League candidate in the seventh, ninth and 11th national parliament elections.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, ministers and deputy ministers of the government and lawmakers and leaders of different political parties have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shahjahan Mia.According to his family sources, Shahjahan Mia will be buried at his family graveyard in Kalikapur in Patuakhali around 11:00am on Sunday after his last namaj-e-janaza.His first namaj-e-janaza was held at Jatiya Sangsad's South Plaza on Saturday evening.According to his family sources, Shahjahan Mia was born on January 17 in 1940. He was the member of Iqbal Hall Chhatra League in 1960. Later, he was made publicity secretary of the sub-division (mohokuma) Awami League in 1967 and member of district AL in 1969.He was elected chairman of local municipality in 1973 and lawmaker in 1996, 2008 and 2018 from the Potuakhali 1 constituency. In the tenure of 2008, Shahjahan Mia was appointed state minister for Religious Affairs.Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for the Patuakhali-1 lawmaker, former president of Patuakhali district Awami League and former state minister Shahjahan Mia.Immediately after his demise, people from all walks of life as well as different political parties and leaders expressed their shock and sent condolence messages.Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury condoled the death of Shahjahan Mia and prayed for his eternal peace in a condolence message.In separate condolence messages, a number of Cabinet members also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shahjahan Mia.Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of this noted lawmaker.Besides, Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid, Women and Children's Affairs State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira, Religious Affairs State Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam condoled the death of Shahjahan Mia.