AL inviting conflict by pushing for polls under party govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "Awami League is inviting conflict by pushing for elections under the party government, whereas BNP wants fair, neutral and peaceful elections." He made the comment after exchanging greetings with Sanatan religion people at Dhakeshwari temple.Fakhrul said, "Awami League government doing politics by divided people of the country like British Empire. They patronize communalism but people of Bangladesh do not believe it."He said, "People of the country always believe in equal rights for all, not secularism. A group is creating trouble behind it.""That is why political crisis has arisen in the country," Fakhrul added. Mirza Fakhrul said, it is clearly stated in the 31 points that BNP will ensure the freedom of all religions. We want to build a peaceful, loving, colourful Bangladesh.Rana Dasgupta, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, said, "If the government wants, the puja will be celebrated beautifully, if not, it will not."