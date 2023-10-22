PM’s hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to thwart communalism in the country."There is none who is more reliable than Sheikh Hasina in this country for the people of all religions, including followers of Sanatan religion (Hinduism). So, the premier's hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism," he said while visiting the Puja-mandap in city's Banani area. The defeated forces of 1971 are challenging the strength of pro-liberation forces to avenge their defeat, the minister said. He urged all to work together to avert all conspiracies and ill-challenges of the 71's defeated forces as communalism and militancy are the common enemies of the country.Noting that the general election is knocking at the door, AL general secretary called for unity of all to establish non-communal spirit. "Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power to keep this spirit alive," he added. He said followers of Sanatan religion are celebrating their biggest religious festival Sharadiya Durga Puja.Obaidul Quader on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Awami League congratulated the members of Sanatan religion on the occasion of Durga Puja. �BSS