Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM ministers condole death

Ex-AL minister Fakhrul Islam passes away

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

Ex-AL minister Fakhrul Islam passes away

Ex-AL minister Fakhrul Islam passes away

Awami League Advisory Council Member AFM Fakhrul Islam Munshi, also a former deputy minister and former lawmaker from Cumilla-4, passed away at United Hospital in Dhaka at Saturday morning. He was 76 at the time of his death.

His son Razee Mohammad Fakhrul, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from the Cumilla-4, confirmed the news. He was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Razee Mohammad Fakhrul said Fakhrul Munshi was put on life support after a stroke on October 9. He was buried at Banani Graveyard following fourth namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Society Mosque. Earlier, three more namaz-e-janaza were held in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila's Bonkut and Riaz Uddin High School ground and Sangshad Bhaban.

He served as deputy minister for finance from 1986 to 1988 during the military ruled HM Ershad regime. Later, he joined Awami League and contested the national election, but defeated by his brother Manjurul Islam Munshi. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Fakhrul Islam Munshi.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said the death of Fakhrul Islam Munshi rendered an irreparable loss to the political arena of the country.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, ministers and state ministers of the government have also expressed deep shock on his death.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Jatri Kalyan Samity demands Tk 10 lakh for dead, Tk 5 lakh for injured
ALPP meet today
About 100,000  pro-Palestinian protesters march thru London
Kabi Shankor faces allegation of minting money posing as PM's Personal Aide
Arab leaders condemn Israel’s Gaza bombardment, urge fresh peace push
Shahjahan Mia, MP, no more
AL inviting conflict by pushing for polls under party govt: Fakhrul
PM’s hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft