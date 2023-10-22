Ex-AL minister Fakhrul Islam passes away

Awami League Advisory Council Member AFM Fakhrul Islam Munshi, also a former deputy minister and former lawmaker from Cumilla-4, passed away at United Hospital in Dhaka at Saturday morning. He was 76 at the time of his death.His son Razee Mohammad Fakhrul, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) from the Cumilla-4, confirmed the news. He was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.Razee Mohammad Fakhrul said Fakhrul Munshi was put on life support after a stroke on October 9. He was buried at Banani Graveyard following fourth namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Society Mosque. Earlier, three more namaz-e-janaza were held in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila's Bonkut and Riaz Uddin High School ground and Sangshad Bhaban.He served as deputy minister for finance from 1986 to 1988 during the military ruled HM Ershad regime. Later, he joined Awami League and contested the national election, but defeated by his brother Manjurul Islam Munshi. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Fakhrul Islam Munshi.In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said the death of Fakhrul Islam Munshi rendered an irreparable loss to the political arena of the country.Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, ministers and state ministers of the government have also expressed deep shock on his death.