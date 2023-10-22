PM to address public meeting at Anowara

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 21: The first-ever Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River is now ready for vehicular movement.The people of Chattogram as well as the nation will witness the first-ever tunnel under the river after the opening by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 28.Bangabandhu Tunnel is the first such project in South Asia.On the day of the opening Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Anowara-end of the tunnel.The local units of Awami League, Chattogram City, North and South districts have already taken a programmes to make the public meeting a grand success.According to project details, the Bangabandhu Tunnel will actually turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns". It has been constructed at the estuary of the Karnaphuli River.The multilane tunnel will directly connect the Chattogram Port with Anwara upazila, which will also connect Cox's Bazar with Chattogram. The two tubes have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily. The length of the tunnel is 3.40 kilometres with an approach road of 5.35 kilometres alongside a 740-metre bridge linking the main city, port and the western side of the river with its eastern side. As part of the project, bridges, totalling 740 metres in length have been built, linking the main port city and western side of Karnaphuli River with the heavily industrializing eastern side of the river and Anwara upazila.Presently, the Project authorities are now installing two scanners on both end of the Tunnel before its opening for security purposes. Those scanners will verify the vehicles before entering into the Tunnel. Two more scanners will be installed later on. The cost of those four scanners have been estimated at Tk 300 crore.The China Communications and Construction Company Limited (CCCCL) is the contractor working under the bridge authority, and the total cost of the tunnel construction amounts to Tk 10,689 crore. Additionally, a 5.35 km long connecting road between Patenga and Anwara upazilas has been completed.According to the feasibility study, over 17,000 vehicles will run through the Tunnel daily on the first year of the opening. Later on, the numbers of vehicles will increase day by day.Meanwhile, the government has already fixed the toll rates for the Tunnel. The bridges division issued a notification finalizing the toll rate according to the class of vehicles on July 13 last.According to the notification, a total of 12 types of vehicles will have to pay toll at Bangabandhu Tunnel. The toll rate will come into effect from the day the tunnel is opened for vehicular movement. According to the notification, the minimum toll in the 3.43-km-long Bangabandhu Tunnel is Tk 200. This toll has been fixed for private cars and pick-up trucks.The toll for microbuses is Tk 250. The toll for buses less than 31 seats is Tk 300 while buses with more than 32 seats will have to pay Tk 400. The toll for big buses with 3XL has been fixed at Tk 500. The toll for trucks capable of carrying goods up to five tonnes has been fixed at Tk 400. Eight-ton trucks will have to pay Tk 500 and Tk 600 toll has been fixed for 11-ton trucks.The 3XL trailer will have to pay Tk 800 in toll to cross the tunnel. Meanwhile, a 4XL trailer will pay Tk 1,000. An additional Tk 200 toll will be added for more XL.Meanwhile, motorcycles won't be allowed to ply through the tunnel, the notification further reads.Based on the feasibility study conducted for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, it is projected that once the tunnel becomes operational, an average of 28,305 vehicles will traverse through it on a daily basis by the year 2025.Furthermore, the study estimates that by 2030, the number of vehicles is expected to increase to 37,946, and by 2067, the target has been set at an average of 162,000 vehicles per day.