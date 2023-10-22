Video
Online Casino kingpin Salim Prodhan released on bail from jail

Visits puja mandaps at Rupganj

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Razu Ahmad

NARAYANGANJ, Oct 21: Online Casino kingpin Salim Prodhan is back to his ancestral home in Narayanganj after securing bail from court. Salim Prodhan visited different puja mandaps at Rupganj here on Saturday.

Salim Prodhan said during his visit, "I am back, I don't care anyone after serving four years and one day in jail."
 
According to the RAB sources, his ancestral home is in Narayanganj. Salim - the owner of 'Prodhan Group' - used to link gamblers with the world's best known casinos online.

A Dhaka court had awarded Salim Pradhan, known as the kingpin of an online gambling platform, eight years imprisonment and a fine of Tk 11 lakh in the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) case. He used to run a gambling business while staying in Thailand and often visited Bangladesh.

RAB-1 arrested Salim Pradhan from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on September 30 in 2019 during an anti-casino operation. Then raids were conducted at his house and office in Gulshan and Banani. Tk 29 lakh, a large quantity of foreign liquor and coins of various countries and deer skins were seized in the raid.




