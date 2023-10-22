Myanmar citizen held with 50,000 Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 72
|
COX'S BAZAR, Oct 21: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have detained a Myanmar national with 50,000 Yaba pills from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.
The detainee has been identified as Md Rafique, 32.
Acting on a tip-off that a big consignment of Yaba is being smuggled through the area, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive in the area and found four people crossing the zero line of the border area around 12:15 am on Saturday, said commanding officer of BGB-2, Lt Col Mohiuddin.
Being challenged, three of the "smugglers" managed to flee the scene. BGB managed to arrest one of them with the Yaba pills. �UNB
Latest News
Most Read News
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft