Myanmar citizen held with 50,000 Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 21: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have detained a Myanmar national with 50,000 Yaba pills from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

The detainee has been identified as Md Rafique, 32.

Acting on a tip-off that a big consignment of Yaba is being smuggled through the area, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive in the area and found four people crossing the zero line of the border area around 12:15 am on Saturday, said commanding officer of BGB-2, Lt Col Mohiuddin.

Being challenged, three of the "smugglers" managed to flee the scene. BGB managed to arrest one of them with the Yaba pills. �UNB