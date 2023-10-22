Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Myanmar citizen held with 50,000 Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 21: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have detained a Myanmar national with 50,000 Yaba pills from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.
The detainee has been identified as Md Rafique, 32.
Acting on a tip-off that a big consignment of Yaba is being smuggled through the area, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive in the area and found four people crossing the zero line of the border area around 12:15 am on Saturday, said commanding officer of BGB-2, Lt Col Mohiuddin.
Being challenged, three of the "smugglers" managed to flee the scene. BGB managed to arrest one of them with the Yaba pills.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Myanmar citizen held with 50,000 Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
2nd day of Durga Puja passes in Ctg peacefully
Man held with 16-kg ganja in Rajshahi
Death anniv
Woman hacked to death, neighbour injured in Jhenaidah, husband in custody
BNP’s road march to drown in Jamuna or Buriganga: Hasan
Kaptai hanging bridge opens to tourists
Saima Wazed hopeful of winning WHO SEARO Regional Director post


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft