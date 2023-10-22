2nd day of Durga Puja passes in Ctg peacefully

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 21: The second day of the five-day long Sharadio Durga Puga, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, continued in the city as elsewhere in the district with due festivity, Joy and traditional enthusiasm.A large number of Hindu devotees were seen thronging at different puja mandaps to offer their Saptami puja, Kola Bao and Nabo Potrika puja on Saturday.The devotees from all walks of life visited the J M Sen hall, Ramkrishno Mission, Hazari Lane, Sadharghat Kalibari, Krishno Kumari, Patharghat and Goashil Danga most attractive puja Mondops of the city to perform their Saptami Puja.The devotees participated in cultural function at 4 pm today at the J M Sen Hall premises and a discussion meeting.Religious chorus and chanting of sacred Geeta were being performed peacefully by the devotees at each puja mandap, the Hindu community leaders said.Chattogram Metropolitan and district police and Puja committee source said there was no report of any untoward incidents centring puja celebrations. �BSS