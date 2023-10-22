Man held with 16-kg ganja in Rajshahi
Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
RAJSHAHI, Oct 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime operation, arrested an alleged drug-peddler with 16 kilograms of ganja in the district on Friday night.
The arrested person was identified as Haider Ali, 40, son of Quddus Ali, a resident of Shyampur village under Katakhali Police Station in the metropolis, RAB sources said here on Saturday noon.
On a tip-off, a RAB team conducted a raid in Puthiya Bazar area under Puthiya upazila around 9:30pm and arrested him with the huge hemp red-handed, RAB sources said.
The arrestee with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police. �BSS
