Man held with 16-kg ganja in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime operation, arrested an alleged drug-peddler with 16 kilograms of ganja in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person was identified as Haider Ali, 40, son of Quddus Ali, a resident of Shyampur village under Katakhali Police Station in the metropolis, RAB sources said here on Saturday noon.

On a tip-off, a RAB team conducted a raid in Puthiya Bazar area under Puthiya upazila around 9:30pm and arrested him with the huge hemp red-handed, RAB sources said.

The arrestee with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police. �BSS

