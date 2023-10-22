Death anniv

Today is the 29th death anniversary of one of Awami league popular leader, and one of organizer of liberation war, companion of father of the nation, Bangabandhu Seikh Mujibor Rahman and ex-member of National parliament, Late Dr Wali Ahmed.





A milad mahfil and Quran Recitation will be held after Maghrib prayer at the residence of Principal Mohammad Shah Alam, the elder son of the late leader on this occasion.





All his followers, relatives and benefactors are requested to attend the Milad Mahfil and pray for the departed soul.