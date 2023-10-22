Woman hacked to death, neighbour injured in Jhenaidah, husband in custody

JHENAIDAH, Oct 21: A woman was hacked to death and a man was injured in Rajapur village of Pagla Kana Union, of Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila on Saturday.The deceased was Jamila Khatoon (40), wife of Shariful Islam and the injured is her neighbour Abdul Karim.The incident occurred on Saturday morning in the northern part of the village.Police have taken her husband Shariful and their son Saidul Islam Mannan and neighbour Zakir Hossain into custody for questioning.On Saturday morning around 5:30 am, police were informed of the matter. Later, her body was discovered from the bathroom of her house.Abdul Karim, who was injured, was rescued from the scene and admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital. Later, he was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle), Mir Abidur Rahman.The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said. �UNB