BNP’s road march to drown in Jamuna or Buriganga: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said vultures have turned their attention on the country when it is moving forward."The country has to be protected from these vultures and the crows of politics," he said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the cultural competition organised by Bangabandhu Shishu-Kishor Mela of Chattogram North District at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in the port city of Chattogram on Saturday afternoon."When Ziaur Rahman formed the BNP, leaders of different parties gathered like crows to accept the evil. They are the crows of politics. When the eyes of foreign vultures have fallen on the country, the crows of politics have become their allies," said Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary."BNP will start the journey to topple the government on October 28, on December 10 last year, it wanted to start the journey to topple the government from front of the Nayapaltan office, it died in the cattle market of Golapbagh," he added."This time too, the BNP will start its journey to topple the government and drown in the Jamuna or Buriganga river. And if you do it in Chattogram, it will be submerged in the Karnaphuli River or the Bay of Bengal. In fact, the BNP wants to have a big picnic on the 28. We will send them from the picnic to Buriganga for a boat race," said the AL leader."Awami League is a party of people and streets. Awami League was born to fight against misrule. We fought against the dictatorship by being in the opposition for 21 years. We know how to deal with who is on the streets," said the minister.The information minister once again criticised the BNP on the Palestinian issue. Hasan said, "BNP does not talk about the idea that 'vultures' can be unhappy when the whole world is protesting against crimes against humanity every day, including the killing of children in Palestine, the killing of 800 people in hospital bombings, the killing of 18 people by attacking churches. Even if the 'vultures' loot all the wealth of the country, BNP will remain silent. They dream of running the country again. The country cannot be handed over to them. We have to protect the country from them." �UNB