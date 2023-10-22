Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP’s road march to drown in Jamuna or Buriganga: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said vultures have turned their attention on the country when it is moving forward.
"The country has to be protected from these vultures and the crows of politics," he said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the cultural competition organised by Bangabandhu Shishu-Kishor Mela of Chattogram North District at Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in the port city of Chattogram on Saturday afternoon.
"When Ziaur Rahman formed the BNP, leaders of different parties gathered like crows to accept the evil. They are the crows of politics. When the eyes of foreign vultures have fallen on the country, the crows of politics have become their allies," said Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary.
"BNP will start the journey to topple the government on October 28, on December 10 last year, it wanted to start the journey to topple the government from front of the Nayapaltan office, it died in the cattle market of Golapbagh," he added.
"This time too, the BNP will start its journey to topple the government and drown in the Jamuna or Buriganga river. And if you do it in Chattogram, it will be submerged in the Karnaphuli River or the Bay of Bengal. In fact, the BNP wants to have a big picnic on the 28. We will send them from the picnic to Buriganga for a boat race," said the AL leader.
"Awami League is a party of people and streets. Awami League was born to fight against misrule. We fought against the dictatorship by being in the opposition for 21 years. We know how to deal with who is on the streets," said the minister.
The information minister once again criticised the BNP on the Palestinian issue. Hasan said, "BNP does not talk about the idea that 'vultures' can be unhappy when the whole world is protesting against crimes against humanity every day, including the killing of children in Palestine, the killing of 800 people in hospital bombings, the killing of 18 people by attacking churches. Even if the 'vultures' loot all the wealth of the country, BNP will remain silent. They dream of running the country again. The country cannot be handed over to them. We have to protect the country from them."    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Myanmar citizen held with 50,000 Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
2nd day of Durga Puja passes in Ctg peacefully
Man held with 16-kg ganja in Rajshahi
Death anniv
Woman hacked to death, neighbour injured in Jhenaidah, husband in custody
BNP’s road march to drown in Jamuna or Buriganga: Hasan
Kaptai hanging bridge opens to tourists
Saima Wazed hopeful of winning WHO SEARO Regional Director post


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft