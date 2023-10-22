Kaptai hanging bridge opens to tourists

RANGAMATI, Oct 21: After a month and half of staying closed following inundation, the iconic hanging bridge on Kaptai Lake, known as a "symbol of Rangamati", has opened to tourists and visitors.The local administration withdrew the ban on tourist movement on the bridge on Friday after the water receded.Several lakh tourists from across the country and abroad come to Rangamati every year and the hanging bridge is a must-see attraction.During monsoon, the district administration restricts the movement of tourists on Kaptai Lake hanging bridge due to inundation every year.On September 3, the local administration suspended movement on the bridge in Rangamati as it went under water following a rise in water level in the lake due to heavy rain.Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of Rangamati Tourism Corporation, said that the authorities concerned have repaired the bridge and opened it to tourists after one month and 16 days. �UNB