Sunday, 22 October, 2023
No worries over Puja celebration in Port City: CMP commissioner

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 21: Chattagram Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy said that there is no reason to be worried about the celebration of Durga Puja.
The commissioner said this while visiting Sadhurpara Puja Mandap in Chandgaon in the city this morning.
"There is no reason for you to be alarmed, but since there have been isolated incidents at various times, we have arranged security measures keeping them in mind," he said.
A 'Sampriti Committee' was formed at every Mandap, in which eminent personalities of the communities were involved.
The festival will be completed successfully with the participation of all, he hoped.
Additional Commissioner (Admin) MA Masud, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mahtab Uddin, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Abdul Mannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Mokhleshur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Zainul Abedin were also present at that time.     �UNB




