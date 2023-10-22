Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Relieve session jam in tertiary education

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

National University is one of the largest platforms of higher education in Bangladesh. The National University was established on October 21, 1992 to reduce the pressure on Dhaka, Chittagong and Rajshahi universities and to improve the quality of affiliated colleges.

Higher education in all public and private educational institutions of the country is mainly conducted under this national university. About 40-50 lakh students of the country are studying under this university. The higher education category of the National University includes Undergraduate (Honours) Courses, Graduate (Pass) Courses and Post-Graduate.

Session congestion is one of the main problems facing the National University at present. Due to the session jam, the lives of lakhs of students of the National University have been disrupted today. Also among the problems of national universities are absence of timely educational system, backwardness in technical education and class and infrastructural problems.

The relevant authorities must take effective steps to solve the obstacles and problems of the National University and ensure the immense potential of the University through its implementation. Only then the lives of lakhs of students of the National University will come back to life.

S.M. Rahman Jiku
Student, Chattogram College.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Relieve session jam in tertiary education
It’s a majorbreakthrough to fight dengue
Solve accommodation crisis in Dhaka
PM calls for OIC’s unity in the face of Gaza war
Address Dhaka’s perilous air quality  
Urgent actions needed to curb rising CO2 emissions
Restrict late night calls
Humanity ceases to exist in Gaza


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft