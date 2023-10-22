Relieve session jam in tertiary education

Dear SirNational University is one of the largest platforms of higher education in Bangladesh. The National University was established on October 21, 1992 to reduce the pressure on Dhaka, Chittagong and Rajshahi universities and to improve the quality of affiliated colleges.Higher education in all public and private educational institutions of the country is mainly conducted under this national university. About 40-50 lakh students of the country are studying under this university. The higher education category of the National University includes Undergraduate (Honours) Courses, Graduate (Pass) Courses and Post-Graduate.Session congestion is one of the main problems facing the National University at present. Due to the session jam, the lives of lakhs of students of the National University have been disrupted today. Also among the problems of national universities are absence of timely educational system, backwardness in technical education and class and infrastructural problems.The relevant authorities must take effective steps to solve the obstacles and problems of the National University and ensure the immense potential of the University through its implementation. Only then the lives of lakhs of students of the National University will come back to life.S.M. Rahman JikuStudent, Chattogram College.