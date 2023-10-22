It’s a majorbreakthrough to fight dengue

A ray of hope has arisen to combat the dengue scourge in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world when a pill against the dengue virus has undergone human trials successfully. This could be called a watershed in the history of medicines to fight the dengue menace that has currently been playing havoc with people in many tropical countries.According to a report published in the daily on Saturday, the pill developed by Johnson & Johnson appeared effective as the trials were carried out in a handful of patients in the United States. This result was presented by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene Annual Meeting in Chicago.Commenting on the drug, Marnix Van Loock, who oversees emerging pathogens research for J&J's Janssen division said that it was the first ever to show antiviral activity against dengue which has currently no specific treatments. This is why people affected by dengue are generally treated by common medicines.In the trials, at least ten people were given a high dose of the pill five days before being injected with a type of dengue. Six of them showed no detectable dengue virus in their blood after being exposed to the pathogen, as well as no signs that their immune system had responded to infection by the virus over 85 days of monitoring. However, five people who were also injected with dengue virus, all showed detectable virus when tested.What is encouraging is that the Phase II trials of the pill are expected to prevent the four different types of dengue in a real world-setting where the disease is common. The drug seems to work by blocking the action of two viral proteins, preventing the virus from making copies. If everything goes according to plan, the next step will be testing it as a treatment.It will be a major breakthrough in the history of medicines when such pill will be available for mass use. This is because dengue has long been a cause of great sufferings for the people across much of Asia and Latin America, infecting millions each year and claiming lives of tens of thousands of people.What is more important is that dengue is likely to spread further as climate change makes more areas hospitable for the mosquitoes that spread it and it is a worry for Bangladesh as our country is one of the most vulnerable states to the climate change in the world.At present, Bangladesh has been the worst affected country with an average a dozen of people dying every day during the past few months. Evidently, on Saturday, at least 12 people died of the disease taking the total toll to around 1,226. As per government statistics, 251,101 dengue cases have been recorded with around 241,872 recoveries this year.We are hopeful that the new pill against dengue will bring a relief to the people in Bangladesh and elsewhere of the world.