Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels

In the dynamic landscape of international relations, visits by political leaders to other countries' capitals might result in far-reaching consequences. Similar are the circumstances with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is scheduled for a four-day visit to Brussels on October 24 to attend the Global Gateway Forum 2023. Her pre-poll trip to the European capital has tremendous significance for Bangladesh, as it encompasses a complex narrative that combines several aspects, such as politics, economics, and strategic placement.The Global Gateway Forum, a two-day event, will take place in the Belgian capital on October 25 and 26. It will bring together government representatives from the European Union and other countries, as well as the private sector, civil society, leading thinkers, financing institutions, and international organizations. By promoting both private and public investment in a global network of transportation and supply chains, green energy, cutting-edge telecommunications, education, and research, and so on, the EU's Global Gateway strategy links countries and regions around the world, all while emphasizing sustainable development and European values such as good governance, transparency, and equal partnership.Sheikh Hasina's participation at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels is another evidence of Bangladesh's dedication to advancing international diplomacy and cooperation. The Global Gateway Forum is an annual gathering of business experts that discusses public and private sector infrastructure investment problems, successes, and lessons learned. Bangladesh may use this high-profile gathering to network with influential people from all around the world, not only in Europe.As a growing nation, Bangladesh may showcase its dedication to diplomacy, collaboration, and international alliances by participating in the Forum. With so numerous global heads of state in one place, there is certain to be plenty of opportunities for deep conversation and possible future partnerships. It may be palpable that green hydrogen, green energy transition, education, research, essential raw resources, transportation corridors, the production of health goods, and the development of digital infrastructure will all be central issues.Sheikh Hasina's trip to Brussels will have far-reaching effects on the economy. With an average annual growth of 6.4% between 2017 to 2021 and driven by a large domestic consumer market Bangladesh is emerging as a dynamic, fast-growing market. The apparel, textile,leather and online freelancing industries in Bangladesh are among the world's strongest, contributing to the country's status as one of the fastest-growing economies. As the globe becomes more linked, the Global Gateway Forum is an important venue for Bangladesh to encourage trade and foreign investment.Apart from this, the EU is Bangladesh's leading trading partner, accounting for around 19,5% of Bangladesh's total trade in 2020. EU imports from Bangladesh are dominated by clothing, accounting for over 90% of the EU's total imports from Bangladesh. EU exports to Bangladesh are dominated by machinery and transport equipment. According to the Export promotion Bureau, the volume of Bangladesh's exports to the EU in the FY 22-23 stand $25.23 billion USD.It may predict that the Forum provides a perfect opportunity for Bangladesh to attract investment and build mutually beneficial economic ties due to the wide range of leaders, politicians, and business representatives in attendance. Significant opportunities exist for establishing trade pacts, expanding exports, and attracting FDI. Bangladesh may be able to increase its global economic influence if talks on economic unity and regional cooperation bear fruit.The strategic value of Sheikh Hasina's presence at the Global Gateway Forum cannot be overstated. Bangladesh, like every other country, has to deal with security threats, including terrorism, separatism, and political unrest in the area. The Forum's varied participants offer a platform for exchanging information on security issues, working together to solve problems, and developing strategies to improve security throughout Bangladesh and the immediate vicinity.Channels for regional collaboration on pressing problems, such as the Rohingya crisis, may be opened as a result of the Forum's deliberations. Diplomatic attempts to resolve the situation, bolstered by the participation of powerful individuals and international organizations, might improve the lives of the people impacted and maintain peace in this region.Again, climate change is one of Bangladesh's biggest problems. Rising sea levels and severe weather events pose a serious danger to the country, making it the seventh most vulnerable in the world. This Forum is a crucial venue for raising awareness about the need to address climate change and foster sustainable development.At the Forum, participants may explore opportunities for cooperation on renewable energy projects, reforestation efforts, and climate adaptationplans. Participation in this event demonstrates Bangladesh's continued dedication to solving the global climate catastrophe, where it has been at the forefront of pressing for action. The prime minister is set to sign a €395 million green energy financing arrangement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) during the visit. That includes €45 million in EU grants and €350 million in loans. As part of its attempts to mitigate climate change and lessen its dependency on fossil fuels, Bangladesh is undertaking this project.Sheikh Hasina's attendance at the Forum presents a wealth of possibilities but also a number of substantial hurdles. Complex commercial, investment, and political talks all provide their own unique sets of difficulties. To secure mutually beneficial results, it is essential to carefully handle issues like labor rights, the approaching national vote, environmental requirements, and market access.Human rights and democratic governance are two topics that might come up in political discussions regarding Bangladesh. The participation of world leaders and human rights organizations provides Bangladesh with a forum to discreetly address these issues, highlighting the significance of democratic ideals, human rights and freedom of expression.Finally, Sheikh Hasina's attendance at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels is more than simply a diplomatic engagement; it is a watershed moment in Bangladesh's expansion into the international stage. Its scope is broad, touching on such varied topics as politics, economics, strategy, and ecology. Bangladesh's active involvement is a symbol of its resolve to increase its international profile.The world is watching the Forum with bated breath, hoping to get a glimpse of the new partnerships, economic prospects, and international cooperation that will be formed there. Bangladesh's road to becoming a major global actor, actively involved in tackling the world's most critical concerns, is illuminated by Sheikh Hasina's engagement. In the spirit of Bangladesh's development miracle, this is a watershed moment for Bangladesh on the international stage, setting the country on a path toward greater prosperity and sustainability.The writer is Freelance Contributor