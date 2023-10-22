13 people found dead in nine districts

A total of 13 people including two women and two minor boys have been found dead in separate incidents in nine districts- Dinajpur, Bagerhat, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Moulvibazar, Kurigram, Bhola and Natore, in recent times.DINAJPUR: Four people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in Birampur, Ghoraghat and Chirirbandar upazilas of the district in four days.The throat-slit body of a man was recovered from outside his house in Chandpur area under Birampur Municipality in the district on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 43, a resident of Ward No. 7 of the municipality. He was a vegetable trader by profession.Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Subrata Kumar Sarkar said after having dinner with his family on Wednesday midnight, Habibur left home as per his usual routine. The family members then found his throat-slit body outside the house on Thursday morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The OC further said the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.On the other hand, the body of a woman was recovered on Wednesday from the Karatoya River in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district after two days of her missing.The deceased was identified as Asia Begum, 60, hailed from Palashbari Upazila in Gaibandha District.According to police sources, local people spotted the body of the woman at Trimohini Ghat near a bridge of the river in the morning and informed police.Later on, personnel of Ghoraghat Fire Service led by Niranjan Sarkar recovered the body and took it to Ghoraghat PS.Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the woman went missing while crossing the river two days back.Earlier, police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Mehedul Islam, 55, a resident of Abdullah Para area near Raniganj Bazar in the upazila.According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man in a paddy field in Dangapara area under Singra Union at around 6 am and informed police.On information, police recovered the body from the field and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.Meanwhile, police recovered the body of a woman from a drain in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Irin Akhter Alo, 20, daughter of Md Alam Hossain, a resident of Nasharatpur Village of Ranirbandar in the upazila.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman in a drain in the area at around 6:30 am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police primarily suspected that she might have been killed by someone.Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a ditch in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The deceased was identified as Sifat Khan, 3, son of Asadul Khan, a resident of the upazila.Police and the deceased's family sources said the child went missing from the house at around 1:30 am on Wednesday while his parents were fishing.Later on, his body was found in a ditch inside a garden next to Asadul's house at around 1 pm.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have detained the child's stepmother Sajeda Begum, 45, for questioning.Morrelganj PS OC Md Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a fish enclosure in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The deceased was identified as Idris Ali, 42, son of late Taher Ali, a resident of Goari Village in the upazila.The deceased's family sources said Idris Ali went out of the house to collect grass for cattle in the morning, but did not return.Later on, locals spotted his floating body in a fish enclosure in Airtek area of Goari Village in the evening and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Police assumed that Idris might have drowned in the water body.Bhaluka Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student, a week after he went missing, from Banshkhali Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.The body was found in the Jalkadar Canal on the south side of Baharchara Ratnapur High School in Baharchhara Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Nur Ullah Mapi, 6, a resident of Gunagari area. He was a first grader of Abu Bakar Forkania Madrasa.Banshkhali PS OC Md Kamal Uddin, confirmed the matter.There was no injury mark on the body, he said.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.A case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.Earlier, the six-year-old boy went missing from in front of his house on the Gunagari-Mosharraf Ali Mia's bazar road in Banshkhali on October 11 last.Nurul Ansar, father of the child, said he filed a general diary with Banshkhali PS after failing to find his son anywhere."My son went to the road in front of the house while his mother was working at home. When my wife came out of the house after 15 to 20 minutes to look for him, she couldn't find him anywhere. I searched every possible place but couldn't find him either. The next day, I filed a general diary with Banshkhali PS," he said.Nurul also said they were informed by the locals after they found a body in the Jalkadar Canal on Tuesday."We went to the scene and identified the body. My son was killed by an organized gang and dumped in the canal. I want justice over my son's murder. We demand an investigation and the immediate arrest of those involved," he added.THAKURGAON: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young auto-rickshaw driver from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Rifat Islam, 20, son of Nur Alam, a resident of Goalpara area in Sadar Upazila.Police sources said locals found the body of the youth lying in a bamboo orchard in Ghurongach Charpukuria area under the upazila in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.Later on, the body was sent to Thakurgaon 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police suspect that miscreants might have killed him for hijacking his auto-rickshaw on Monday night.Ruhia PS OC Md Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are working to identify the miscreants and recover the auto-rickshaw.MOULVIBAZAR: Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Kamalganj and Kulaura upazilas of the district on Monday.Police recovered the body of an elderly man, who went missing on October 12, from a eucalyptus tree orchard in Komalganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Hannan Mia, a resident of Kamadpur Village under Ali Nagar Union in the upazila.Shamim Mia, the deceased's son said, "My father went out of the house on October 12 and didn't return home. After being failed to trace him the family members filed a general diary with Komalganj PS."Later, on Monday afternoon, locals saw his body in an orchard at a reserved area of Shamshernagar Airport controlled by Bangladesh Air Force and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Shamim Akanji, inspector of Shamshernagar Police Outpost, confirmed the incident.On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a man from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Bachhit Mia, 40, son of late Kona Mia, a resident of Gazipur area under Joychandi Union in the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura PS Sujon Talukder said Bachhit went out of the house on Sunday night, but did not return.Later on, locals spotted his body hanging from a branch of a tree in the area at around 5 am on Monday and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10 am and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a BSc engineer, who went missing on October 9, from a pond behind the RDRS office of Kurigram Municipal Corporation in the district town on Monday.The deceased was identified as Mahmudul Ferdous Mamun, 26, a resident of Chinaihat Village under Rajarhat Upazila in the district. Mamun completed his BSc in engineering from a private university in Dhaka recently.Ruhul Amin, additional superintendent of police (ASP), confirmed the matter.According to the deceased's family members, Mamun called his elder brother Mahbubul Ferdous Ratan at 6 pm on October 9 and said that some people had grabbed him and wanted Tk 5,000. However, the deceased's elder brother was working at the Dinajpur District headquarters of the non-governmental organization SDF and was unable to send the money at that time. Later on, Ratan tried to contact Mamun to give him the money but was unable to do so.However, the family members filed a general diary with Rajarhat PS in this regard.Later on, following the GD, police arrested three people on Sunday night.At that time, police and family members came to know that Mamun and some others were involved in a scuffle in front of the District Primary Education Office in front of the RDRS office on October 9 evening.Based on this, police found Mamun's torn black t-shirt near the District Primary Education Office. So the police went to the pond behind RDRS to look for Mamun and found his body was floating on water."Investigation is going on in this regard and legal action will be taken against them, if anyone else is involved in the incident," said the ASP.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district recently.The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be knwon immediately.Police sources said Sakina Bibi, a local woman, saw the body of the youth inside water hyacinth in a pond in Ward No. 7 Peshkar Hawla Village under Lalmohan Sadar Union in the upazila and informed locals.Locals then informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this regard.Lalmohan PS OC SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man in Bagatipara Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Nuhu Ali, 40, son of Sekendar Ali, a resident of Ankutia Village under Chatmohar Upazila in Pabna District.Police sources said Nuhu Ali was roaming around Sonapur area under Doyarampur Union in Bagatipara Upazila for a few days.However, locals saw him lying on a road in Sonapur Hizli Pabnapara Indermor area in a critical condition and rushed him to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where he died the following day while undergoing treatment.Bagatipara Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.