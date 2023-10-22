Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:02 PM
Home Countryside

Seven killed in road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondents

Seven people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Chattogram, Mymensingh and Kishoreganj, in two days.
LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: A college student was killed in a road accident on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The accident took place in Chunti Jangalia area under the upazila at around 8:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Junaidur Rahman Rony, 21, son of Late Saleh Ahmed, a resident of Rahmania Para area under Chunti Union in the upazila. He was a twefth grader of Chattogram Government Model School and College.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dohazari Highway Police Station (PS) Khan Mohammad Erfan said the college student was killed when a Cox's Bazar-bound bus hit a motorcycle on Friday night.
"The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family on behalf of the request to give the body without an autopsy. The bus was seized, but its driver managed to flee the scene," the OC added.
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Two persons including a woman were killed and another was injured as a truck rammed an auto-rickshaw on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Nandail Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The accident took place in Kawargati area under the upazila at around 7:45 pm.
The deceased were identified as Shamsunnahar Akter, 35, daughter of Nurul Islam, and her nephew Hridoy Mia, 28. Both of them were residents of South Sherpur area under Sherpur Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Nandail Highway PS OC Md Shafiur Rahman said Shamsunnahar along with her nephew Hridoy was heading towards Nandail from Kishoreganj riding on a battery-run auto-rickshaw.
On the way, a Kishoreganj-bound truck rammed their auto-rickshaw, leaving the duo dead on the spot and the auto-rickshaw driver critically injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene and admitted the injured at a nearby hospital.
Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
KISHOREGANJ: Four people including a septuagenarian man and his grandson were killed after a dump truck rammed a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Motaleb, 70, a resident of Jangalia area, his grandson Tanim, 13, Mizan Mia, a resident of Hajipur area, and Alam Mia, a resident of Kamaliarchar area in the upazila.
Hossainpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Titu said a dump truck hit an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Adu Master Bazar area of the upazila in the afternoon, leaving Alam dead on the spot and three others seriously injured.
The injured were rescued in critical condition and taken to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex, where Tanim succumbed to his injuries.

Later on, Motaleb and Mizan died on the way to Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck and detained its driver Awal, 30, and brought him to the PS, the OC added.




